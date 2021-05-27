Storm causes damage in Bolivar

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOURBON, BARTON, CEDAR, DADE, WESTERN DALLAS, SOUTHERN POLK AND VERNON COUNTIES At 1059 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Greenfield, Lockwood and Golden City. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville, Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills and Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia.