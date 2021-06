I hope I’m not treading on Clint Manry’s turf here, but if the Braves are going to make a push to the playoffs, this team needs a spark. It’s getting to the point in the season in which the service clock can be manipulated, which would give the Braves an extra year of control if they call up a guy after a specific date. Time ranges can vary, but July is usually a safe bet. The Braves have to do SOMETHING, either by way of a trade or calling up a prospect to improve this team. Here are a few guys who could be playing in Truist Park before the trade deadline.