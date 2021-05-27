Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden pledges to tackle monopolies, supply shortages as prices rise

StreetInsider.com
 30 days ago

CLEVELAND (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday to root out anti-competitive business practices and ease construction materials shortages and transportation backups that are causing price hikes across the country. "In the coming weeks, my administration will take steps to combat these supply pressures, starting with the construction materials and...

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#U S Commerce Department#Infrastructure#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#Canadian#Congress#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Country
China
Related
StocksUSA Today

Stocks add to weekly gains, helped by infrastructure deal

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders were encouraged to see a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well as some positive reports on the economy. The S&P 500 marked another record high, beating the peak it set early last week. Stocks added to their gains in the afternoon after President Joe Biden announced the infrastructure deal, which is sure to benefit companies in the construction industry.
StocksPosted by
CNN

Stocks surge after Biden announces infrastructure agreement

New York (CNN Business) — Stocks rallied Thursday after President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan agreement on an infrastructure deal. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) hit new record highs and the Dow (INDU) climbed more than 320 points. "We have a deal," Biden told reporters Thursday. Even...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield stalls below 1.5% after Biden infrastructure deal

(Updates prices and commentary after developments on legislation) By David Randall NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Weaker than anticipated readings on jobless claims and durable good orders kept Treasury yields in a tight range Thursday as investors saw little reason for the Federal Reserve to deviate from its plans to raise interest rates in 2023. President Joe Biden's midday announcement that a bipartisan group of Senators had reached a deal to pass an infrastructure bill had little effect on the bond market. The bill will likely be neutral for interest rates, but could lead to a push for a broader bill later this year that could push rates higher, said Jim Vogel, fixed income strategist at FHN Financial Capital Markets. "Does a bipartisan agreement on this issue spur a partisan push for a second, larger bill focused on social infrastructure? Then, it could push rates higher for fear it will be debt financed to make up in the shortfall in collecting revenues that are estimated to cover the cost of trillions in additional spending in the next decade," he noted. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 380,000 applications for the latest week. The preliminary May reading of Durable Goods Orders rose 2.3%, below Wall Street expectations of 2.8%. The weaker than expected data gives the Federal Reserve little reason to move faster than anticipated in order to combat high inflation, analysts said. "The labor market remains lumpy and uneven, so the only real takeaway is that removing fiscal and monetary support too early is the biggest risk to the recovery," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. "Although this doesn't solidify any transitory argument, it does anchor markets to pay more attention to the labor market for cues on the future path of rates." The Fed's more hawkish stance at last week's meeting surprised some market participants, leaving investors struggling to interpret signals from the central bank about how hot it is willing to let inflation run before it begins unwinding pandemic-era monetary stimulus. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields touched 1.504% overnight but hovered around 1.4919% after Biden's announcement. Yields of short term 2-year Treasuries edged higher at 0.2661, while long duration 30-year Treasury yields dipped to 2.1008%. The yield curve - a measure of future economic expectations - was largely unchanged. The spread between 2-year and 10-year yields rose to 122.60 basis points from 122.30 from the day before. Investors are looking ahead to the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later in August. Until then, benchmark 10-year Treasuries will likely stay in a range between 1.40% to 1.60%, said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global. The Treasury auctioned $62 billion in 7-year notes at 1.264%, higher than the six auction average of 1.084%. The Fed's reverse repurchase window took in $813 billion in cash from 75 counterparties, just below Wednesday's record $813.6 billion, in a sign that investors see few attractive options available in a low-yield environment. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.007 Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.005 Two-year note 99-184/256 0.2661 0.004 Three-year note 99-88/256 0.4726 0.011 Five-year note 99-212/256 0.9102 0.008 Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.2476 0.007 10-year note 101-56/256 1.4919 0.005 20-year bond 103-132/256 2.0341 -0.007 30-year bond 106-16/256 2.1008 -0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.50 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.50 1.00 spread (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Nick Zieminski)
BusinessThe Daily Star

Data confirms US inflation spike but unlikely to rattle Fed

Prices have indeed spiked in the United States, government data released Friday said, but analysts believe the increase isn't enough to change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is planning to keep rates low to help the economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE)...
Businessindialife.us

Key US inflation measure posts biggest increase since 1992

Washington, June 26 : A key US inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve posted its biggest year-on-year increase in May since 1992, indicating rising inflation pressures with the reopening of the economy, the Commerce Department reported . The so-called core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, the Fed's...
U.S. Politicsdailymagazine.news

Yellen Warns Debt Ceiling Failure Would Be 'Catastrophic'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Wednesday that they must raise or suspend the limit on total U.S. debt before August 1, or risk incurring "absolutely catastrophic economic consequences." A two-year agreement that has suspended the debt ceiling expires after July 31, at which point the Treasury would take what...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

U.S. consumer spending takes breather amid shortages; inflation rises

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending paused in May as shortages hurt motor vehicle purchases, but the supply constraints and increased demand for services helped to lift prices, with the Federal Reserve's main inflation measure rising by the most in 29 years. There was, however, some good news on inflation....
POTUSUS News and World Report

Yellen Says Inflation Should Be Lower Than Current Levels by Year End

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that inflation should retreat by year end from its current elevated level as supply bottlenecks get worked out, adding she sees little evidence inflation expectations are becoming unanchored. Yellen, testifying at a Senate subcommittee on the Biden administration's budget proposal,...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
TrafficMarietta Daily Journal

Prices on Azerbaijani oil rise

Jun. 26—The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, rose by 50 cents on June 25 compared to the previous price, reaching $76.77 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market. The price of Azeri LT FOB...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Biden misunderstands the Second Amendment

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden inadvertently made the case for why the Second Amendment is necessary. "Those who say the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re going to have to move against the government," he said. "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons."
BusinessMetro International

U.S. consumer sentiment rises as wealthy households improve outlook

(Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment ticked up in June, driven by an improving economic outlook among affluent households, a survey released on Friday showed. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index rose to a final reading of 85.5 from May’s final level of 82.9, though it was below June’s preliminary reading of 86.4.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.