Organizers of Ride of the Ancients seek volunteers, vendors and musicians for this year’s event, scheduled for June 26 at Flanders Park in Dolores. Volunteer shifts are divided into three groups. Early shifts run from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and will assist help with check-in, setup and assist course marshals. Midshifts run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will assist vendors, help with in-town and kid-friendly events, help course marshals and assist with music set-p. Later shifts run from noon to 6 p.m. and will assist course marshals and musicians, help with in-town and kid-friendly events and cleanup.