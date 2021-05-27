Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty, TX

Julian “Cisco” James Jannise, Jr., 1952-2021

thevindicator.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian “Cisco” James Jannise, Jr., 68, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Baytown, TX. He was born on December 19, 1952, in Liberty, TX to Julian Jannise, Sr., and Dolores Deshotels. Cisco was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, TX, where he was well known for his teachings of the faith and RCIA. He enjoyed spending time with his family and telling jokes to his grandchildren.

www.thevindicator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Liberty, TX
Obituaries
City
Liberty, TX
City
Cisco, TX
City
Baytown, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Mary Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Williams Sisters#Methodist Hospital#Rcia#Milam Street Liberty#Brother#Husband#Wife#Mother#Tx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Cisco
Related
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Liberty County, TXthevindicator.com

LALLEMAND, RIGUAD AND OTHER FRENCH SETTLERS

In early 1818, French veterans of the Napoleonic Wars led by Generals Charles Lallemand and Antoine Rigaud founded a colony of refugees on the Trinity River somewhere between Moss Bluff and Atascosito. The colony was named Champ d’Asile, translated “Asylum Field.” Today, after decades of archaeological “digs,” the exact location is still in question and much debated. The French colonists were assisted by pirate Jean Lafitte and his men who were based on Galveston Island. Approximately 150 settlers, consisting of officers, a few women and children, orderlies, servants, and laborers of different nationalities were portrayed as wanting to establish a peaceful, agricultural settlement on the banks of the Trinity. However, it is questionable what the French officers really had in mind since this area of pre-Republic Texas was a no-man’s land claimed by several countries. There is no evidence the colonists were serious about agriculture, but they did build their fort and manufacture munitions while almost starving. The new colony was strategically located out of the reach of Mexican officials in San Antonio or Saltillo and out of control of the United States officials because it lay west of the Neutral Strip, a zone the United States had pledged in 1806 not to traverse. Many powerful officials despite the “hands off” policy in 1818 were still interested in Texas and who would capture the prize. There were many players waiting on the sidelines or perhaps Texas would be left in the hands of the corsairs on Galveston Island and their slave-smuggling activities.