Julian “Cisco” James Jannise, Jr., 1952-2021

In early 1818, French veterans of the Napoleonic Wars led by Generals Charles Lallemand and Antoine Rigaud founded a colony of refugees on the Trinity River somewhere between Moss Bluff and Atascosito. The colony was named Champ d’Asile, translated “Asylum Field.” Today, after decades of archaeological “digs,” the exact location is still in question and much debated. The French colonists were assisted by pirate Jean Lafitte and his men who were based on Galveston Island. Approximately 150 settlers, consisting of officers, a few women and children, orderlies, servants, and laborers of different nationalities were portrayed as wanting to establish a peaceful, agricultural settlement on the banks of the Trinity. However, it is questionable what the French officers really had in mind since this area of pre-Republic Texas was a no-man’s land claimed by several countries. There is no evidence the colonists were serious about agriculture, but they did build their fort and manufacture munitions while almost starving. The new colony was strategically located out of the reach of Mexican officials in San Antonio or Saltillo and out of control of the United States officials because it lay west of the Neutral Strip, a zone the United States had pledged in 1806 not to traverse. Many powerful officials despite the “hands off” policy in 1818 were still interested in Texas and who would capture the prize. There were many players waiting on the sidelines or perhaps Texas would be left in the hands of the corsairs on Galveston Island and their slave-smuggling activities.