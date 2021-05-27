Julian “Cisco” James Jannise, Jr., 1952-2021
Julian "Cisco" James Jannise, Jr., 68, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Baytown, TX. He was born on December 19, 1952, in Liberty, TX to Julian Jannise, Sr., and Dolores Deshotels. Cisco was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, TX, where he was well known for his teachings of the faith and RCIA. He enjoyed spending time with his family and telling jokes to his grandchildren.