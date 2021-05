The Arkansas Game and Fish has announced their tagged catfish program. Hundreds of tagged catfish have been stocked in Family and Community Fishing program ponds all across the state of Arkansas. If you catch a catfish and turn in that tag you could find yourself the winner of a guided fishing trip for 4 people guided by J.T. Crappie Guide Services. Just mail that tag in to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission with the attention of Family & Community Fishing Program at 2 Natural Resource Drive Little Rock, Ar. Other winners will also be drawn for Bass Pro gift cards ranging from $250-$800. For more information and what ponds are participating in this event and when they’ve been stocked head to the AGFC website @ agfc.com.