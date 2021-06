- - - Auditions, screen tests, cutthroat competition: Catherine Steadman is familiar with the challenges of the acting biz. In her new book "The Disappearing Act," the 34-year-old actress best known for playing Mabel Lane Fox, one of Lady Mary's rivals on "Downton Abbey," puts her experience to good use. Her perspective as an actress and a writer brings realism to this novel, as she dips into Hollywood's murky waters where sabotage, sexual assault and betrayal fuel the dream machine. "The Disappearing Act" - Steadman's third novel, following "Something in the Water" (2018) and "Mr. Nobody" (2020) - is a psychological thriller that evokes the seamy side of what it takes to become a Hollywood star.