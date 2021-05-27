Sigma fp L review

The Lume Cube Wireless Ring Light is the new kid on the block, but also the new king of the castle. Not only does it deliver an hour and a half of light on a single charge (with a mains option if you need it), the quality of light is beautiful whether you're shooting stills or video – and the 6.5ft light stand is immensely practical for shooting headshots. If you need great portrait lighting without tripping over wires, or a hero light for vlogs and video that won't let you down, you've found it right here.