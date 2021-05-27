newsbreak-logo
Sigma fp L review

By Rod Lawton
Posted by 
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Sigma fp L’s tiny body does bring some handling issues and places a lot of reliance on external accessories – not least its optional clip-on EVF – and while the new phase-detect AF system is great for stills, the video AF remains slow and unreliable. But what this camera can do, with both stills and video, is remarkable at this price. This is a proper little cine camera – and how many of those can also shoot stills at the highest resolution of any full frame camera on the market (alongside the Sony A7R IV)?

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

