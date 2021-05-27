Canada’s Vard Marine and Finland’s ILS Ship Design & Engineering Announce a Collaborative Teaming Agreement

As we do every year, it’s almost time to reveal EC&M's highly anticipated Top 40 electrical design firms list for 2021, ranked specifically by electrical design revenue earned in 2020. This photo gallery offers a sneak peek at the companies making it into the top 10 spots, listed in descending order. To find out more about the driving forces behind these firms’ successes, details on what solidifies their position as leaders in the industry, forecasts for hot and cold markets, and the leading trends expected to shape the business climate this year, look for the 2021 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report coming online soon. Not only will this piece report on the current business climate and revenue expectations for the leading design firms in the country, but it will also reflect on how these companies navigated the pandemic, discovered new revenue streams in the process, and positioned themselves for growth once construction services rebound and projects open up.