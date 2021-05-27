Alion Science and Technology wins task order to support NAVSEA SEA 21

Each year, communities across the United States are devastated by disasters. As the frequency, severity, and cost of many of these disasters continues to increase, new collaborations and innovative solutions are needed to reduce risk. Many Federal and academic science and technology (S&T) capabilities are already integrated into disaster prevention, mitigation, response, and recovery. For example, highly accurate weather reports are critical to fighting wildfires, and evacuating communities in advance of hurricanes. GIS and remote sensing technologies have proven invaluable for better understanding the extent and potential impact of flooding, as well as damage from earthquakes and other disasters. More can be done, however, to incorporate S&T capabilities from all quarters into disaster response in order to provide critical tools and information to first responders and decision-makers. Steps can be taken to ensure that S&T improves over time in ways that support better decisions and preparedness for future hazards and disasters.