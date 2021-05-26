Cancel
Cargill receives GRAS status for EpiCor postbiotic

By Samantha Oller
fooddive.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCargill's EpiCor postbiotic has received Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status from the Food and Drug Administration for its use in food and beverages. As a dietary supplement, the dried yeast fermentate was clinically proven to modulate gut microbiota and support the immune system, according to the company. EpiCor also recently received Non-GMO Project Verification.

