Marshall, TX

Marshall Chamber of Commerce prepares for an evening under the stars

By Jessica Harker Jharker@marshallnewsmessenger.com
Marshall News Messenger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marshall Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual banquet, with this year’s theme “An Evening Under the Stars”, scheduled to take place at Bear Creek Smoke House on June 4. “We are eagerly anticipating a wonderful night out at Bear Creek Smokehouse,” Director Stacia Runnels said. The...

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
Marshall, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Marshall, TX
