Marshall Chamber of Commerce prepares for an evening under the stars

About 200 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the East Texas Baptist University campus during a free clinic hosted by ETBU in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Harrison County community members, as well as university friends and family, were encouraged to stop by the clinic for convenient and easy access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur connected ETBU with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to secure the vaccines, and he later visited the COVID vaccine clinic on ETBU’s campus in support of the effort. Members of the Army National Guard administered the vaccines and handled all patient information and registration. “As a Christ-centered institution we strive to follow the example of Jesus and demonstrate love and compassion for members in our community,” said Scott Bryant, ETBU vice president for advancement. “An important part of our mission as a University is being a good neighbor and caring for the members of our community. Hosting the free COVID clinic was a unique opportunity for ETBU to demonstrate care for the physical needs of the citizens of Harrison County. Our prayer is that Harrison County will soon be free of the COVID-19 virus.”