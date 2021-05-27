Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $6,164,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.