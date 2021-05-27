Cancel
Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, or $0.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 24, 2021, to stockholders of record...

www.streetinsider.com
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 25, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 24, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Rent-A-Center (RCII) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 22, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June...
StocksStreetInsider.com

United Bankshares (UBSI) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend; 3.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, or $1.4 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Albemarle (ALB) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, or $1.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on June...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Omega Flex (OFLX) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Kaman (KAMN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 22, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Home Depot (HD) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.3% to $1.50; 2.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share, or $6 annualized. This is a 10.3% increase from the prior dividend of $1.36. The dividend will...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Genpact Limited (G) Declares $0.1075 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1075 per share, or $0.43 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Textron (TXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend; 0.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Textron (NYSE: TXT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, or $0.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 11, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) Raises Quarterly Dividend 32.4% to $0.90; 1.5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target (NYSE: TGT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. This is a 32.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.68. The dividend will be payable on September...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 11.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 29, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Caterpillar (CAT) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $1.11; 1.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share, or $4.44 annualized. This is an 8% increase. The dividend will be payable on August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Stockscom-unik.info

Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $6,164,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$340.03 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.
StocksStreetInsider.com

NASDAQ (NDAQ) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.2% to $0.54; 1.4% Yield

NASDAQ (NASDAQ: NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. This is a 10.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.49. The dividend will be payable on June 25, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 11, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

PDC Energy (PDCE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 24, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. "We...