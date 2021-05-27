Suns-Lakers Preview, Game Three: CP3 or no, it’s time to go
While most teams dread going on the road during the grueling regular season, Phoenix actually boasted the best road record in the entire NBA at 24-12. The Playoffs are an entirely different animal of course, but it's still a positive note to factor in. While it was a disappointing ending in Game 2, the Suns showed their resilience to fight back and make things interesting down the stretch despite trailing most of the game.www.lakers365.com