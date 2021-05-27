newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula County, MT

Small debris slide causes temporary closure of Cottonwood Lakes Road No. 477

By U.S. Forest Service
Missoulian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEELEY LAKE — Late in the evening on Tuesday a small debris slide was discovered covering a portion of the Cottonwood Lakes Road No. 477 adjacent to the Rice Ridge fire burned area. The slide is located 1/4 mile west of the junction of Cottonwood Lakes Road No. 477 and Lower Cottonwood Road No. 9976. The slide is the result of heavy rain and soil saturation in the area that caused the slope above the road to slump and slide over Cottonwood Lakes Road No. 477.

missoulian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Missoula County, MT
Local
Montana Traffic
City
Seeley Lake, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake District#Exercise#Heavy Rain#East Lake#Road Traffic#Road Safety#Water Slides#Heavy Traffic#The Morrell Creek Road No#The Lolo National Forest#Cottonwood Lakes Road#Area#Rice Ridge#Vehicle Traffic#Morrell Creek#Fire#West#Soil#Woodsworth Road#Roadbeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Missoula County, MTmontanarightnow.com

Fire Danger moved to "moderate" in Missoula County

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) raised fire danger in Missoula County to "moderate," due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation. "Debris burning with permit is still open, but MCFPA urges all outdoor burners to not burn on windy days and to make sure to activate...
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Missoula Co. breaks ground on Rocky Mountain Gardens & Exploration Center

MISSOULA, Mont. — Friday, community partners and representatives of the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium broke ground on a new exploration center. The Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center is expected to be completed in early 2023, with construction beginning later this month. As of right now the total cost...