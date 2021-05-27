Small debris slide causes temporary closure of Cottonwood Lakes Road No. 477

SEELEY LAKE — Late in the evening on Tuesday a small debris slide was discovered covering a portion of the Cottonwood Lakes Road No. 477 adjacent to the Rice Ridge fire burned area. The slide is located 1/4 mile west of the junction of Cottonwood Lakes Road No. 477 and Lower Cottonwood Road No. 9976. The slide is the result of heavy rain and soil saturation in the area that caused the slope above the road to slump and slide over Cottonwood Lakes Road No. 477.