A pair of rising forwards showed glimpses of what the future could hold after registering their first senior goals as Southampton took all three points against Fulham. With the top flight status of Southampton secured and Fulham’s relegation fate sealed, a match with the shackles firmly off was expected at St. Mary’s. The Cottagers sprung a surprise pre-match with one eye perhaps on next season, handing 18-year-old forward Fabio Carvalho his first Premier League start after impressing in the PL2.