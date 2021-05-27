Cancel
Hardin, TX

Parker named District’s MVP

By Jerry Michalsky
thevindicator.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off a district championship, the Hardin Lady Hornets grabbed a couple of the top awards in the all-district picks. Pitcher Reese Parker was named the district’s MVP. Parker dominated the district’s hitters this past season and the sophomore still has two years left at Hardin. Head Coach Randy Snell was named the district’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Hornets into the second round of the playoffs. Making the list as first-team picks were Haven Crump, Lillie Wakefield, and Fayth Adams. Second team picks for the Lady Hornets are Emmah Hebert and Audrey Schulz.

www.thevindicator.com
