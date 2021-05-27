Cancel
Processors hike edible oil prices again

The Daily Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProcessors have hiked edible oil prices to Tk 153 per litre, over a 6 per cent increase from the current price. Now, consumers will have to pay Tk 9 more than the existing price of Tk 144 to buy a litre of branded canned soybean oil. As per the new...

www.thedailystar.net
Person
Biswajit Saha
Vegetable Oil#Commodity Prices#Edible Oil Prices#Processors#Loose Soybean Oil#Loose Palm Oil
