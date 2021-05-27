Processors hike edible oil prices again

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken out to the upside during the course of the week, breaking the top of the ascending triangle that I have marked on the chart. As we close out the week, we are getting relatively close to $70, an area that of course is a major psychological barrier and an area on the longer-term charts that people will stand up and take notice of. It is because of this that if we can break above the $70 level that I believe the market goes much higher, perhaps looking towards the $75 level. In the short term, I look at the end pullbacks as a potential buying opportunity as it offers oil “on the cheap.”