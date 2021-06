Pokémon Go has kicked off the Season of Discovery for the summer, swapping out the Pokémon spawns all over the world and three months full of new Pokémon to capture, along with events. The first event will be A Very Slow Discovery, celebrating the debut of Galarian Slowpoke, a Pokémon that originates from the Galar region, featured in Pokémon Sword and Shield. The event features a Collection Challenge where you need to evolve a Slowpoke in a Slowking. The only way you can do this is with a King’s Rock evolution item.