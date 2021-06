Like many watch nerds, I mostly wear mechanical watches. Also like many watch nerds, I make an exception for G-Shock. I've been wearing resin G-Shocks for ages and have a soft spot for them. I’m usually good for a new one per year. But until I snagged the clear CasiOak GA2100SKE-7A, most of my G-Shocks had been within the strictly utilitarian, all-digital universe of the classic 5600 or the 6900, of which I've owned several examples (and in fact currently own two versions each).