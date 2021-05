Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to say whether his planned trade trip to India impacted upon his government’s delay in implementing the strictest level of border controls with India, with Labour’s shadow home secretary accusing the prime minister of having “serious questions to answer” over suggestions “that he did not put the safety of the British people first.Nick Thomas Symonds’ comments to The Independent came as health minister Edward Argar said there was no “hard and fast answer” on how many of the thousands who arrived from India during the four days between Matt Hancock’s “red list” announcement...