Fratello on Air returns with another talkative episode. This time, we answer a listener’s question about watch culture around the world. It’s true that Fratello boasts one of the more multinational teams. One of our listeners from Finland decided to take advantage of that by asking us about watch culture around the globe. How do people come together, do they come together, and do they even like watches in some countries? We don’t have all the answers, but we enjoyed the chat. This time, it’s Mike, Jorg, and Balazs on the mics for a bit of banter.