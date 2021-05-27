Specialized Announces Voluntary Recall of Some Gen 1 Levo & Kenevo Battery Packs

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global e-bike battery pack market looks promising with opportunities in rear carriers, down tubes, and in frames. The global e-bike battery pack market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization and traffic congestion in cities. E-bikes are cheaper and easy to charge, therefore the increase in demand for e-bikes.To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/e-bike-battery-pack-market.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.In this market, lithium ion batteries and lead acid batteries are the major battery types used to manufacture e-bike battery packs. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that lithium ion batteries will remain the largest battery type segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because lithium-ion batteries are eco-friendly, have a better life cycle, and generate more power-to-weight ratio than other battery types. Within the global e-bike battery pack market, the mid-motor segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to smaller size, lighter weight, lesser noise, and seamless integration with bike frames. APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high consumption of electric bikes in order to tackle heavy traffic conditions as well as growing vehicle pollution in the region. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing adoption of e-bikes in various sectors, and battery technology witnessing developments. Robert Bosch, Liv Cycling (EnergyPak), Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Yamaha, and Shinamo Inc.? are among the major suppliers of the e-bike battery pack market.Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global e-bike battery pack market by battery type, motor type, battery pack position type, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report titled "Growth Opportunities in the Global E-Bike Battery Pack Market 2021-2026: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the global e-bike battery pack market by battery type, motor type, battery pack position type, and region, as follows:By Battery Type [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]: