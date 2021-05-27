newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Specialized Announces Voluntary Recall of Some Gen 1 Levo & Kenevo Battery Packs

By Mike Kazimer Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecialized has issued a voluntary recall for a number of battery packs that were used on first generation Turbo Levo and Kenevo e-bikes due to a chance of short-circuiting if water reaches a portion of the battery's circuit board. The full details of the recall are below, and can also...

www.pinkbike.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Pack#The Recall#Voluntary Recall#Electronic Devices#Electric Bikes#Levo Kenevo#Specialized Rider Care#The Control Pad#Manufacture P N#Turbo Mission Control#Aftermarket Equipment#Lithium Ion Batteries#Original Equipment#Retailer Diagnostics#Bike Models#Proper Care#Conductive Water#Checking#E Bikes#Industry Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
BusinessCarscoops

Ford To Manufacture EV Batteries In US, Announces New Joint Venture

The Ford F-150 Lightning is shaping up to be a hit and the company is fully embracing electric vehicles as they have announced plans to build batteries in the United States. As part of the effort, Ford has signed a memorandum of understanding with SK Innovation to create a new joint venture known as BlueOvalSK.
EconomySFGate

powRparts Announces the Release of A Safety Guide For Working With Batteries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. PowRparts has announced the release of their newest article: A Safety Guide For Working With Batteries. The article breaks down the common types of industrial batteries and safety measures to protect those working with them. According to powRparts, “All personnel who work with industrial...
ElectronicsSan Francisco Examiner

Top 5 Best Vape Pen Batteries for Oil Cartridges in 2021

The market for vape devices and accessories is a busy one with new products arriving all the time. Whether vaping CBD, cannabis or e-liquids the choice of vape mods and pens has never been better. Even more impressive is the way battery technology has risen to the occasion. Below we...
Schenectady, NYmylittlefalls.com

Price Chopper issues voluntary recall of full circle microwave popcorn

(Schenectady, N.Y.) –Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on 9.9 ounce Full Circle Microwave Butter Popcorn with UPC 36800 40609 and on 8.7-ounce Full Circle Microwave Salted Popcorn with UPC 36800 40611, which the manufacturer is recalling due to the presence of milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the packaging. For those who do not have a milk allergy, there is no health risk.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

RIDGID 18-Volt OCTANE Bluetooth 3.0 Ah Batteries (2-Pack) and Charger Kit with Tool Bag $149

For those on the Ridgid platform, HD is selling a 2 pack of Octane 3AH batteries with charger and tool bag for $149.00. 1. These are 21700 cell batteries which have more peak power than the typical 18650 cell batteries. All of the other Ridgid Batteries are 18650 cells with the exception of the new max output 8ah battery. These are great for short burst tools like Impact Drivers/wrench and drills.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford, SK Innovation Announce BlueOvalSK Battery Production Joint Venture

Following a lengthy legal battle with rival South Korean EV battery maker LG Chem, SK Innovation – which will manufacture batteries for the Ford F-150 Lighting – recently reached a settlement that will allow it to produce batteries in the U.S. at its future Georgia plant. That paved the way for a potential battery production joint venture between Ford and SK Innovation, as we reported just yesterday. Now, this morning, Ford has officially announced that the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create a joint venture it calls BlueOvalSK.
Businessjust-auto.com

SK and Ford to announce EV battery JV

South Korean energy conglomerate SK Innovation Company has signed a preliminary agreement with Ford to jointly manufacture electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to local reports citing sources close to the companies. The South Korean reports suggested the two companies were set to announce a memorandum of understanding (MoU) [today, according...
Businessdallassun.com

KULR Technology Group Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Risk Minimization of Fires and Explosions in Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

Issuance of United States Patent Number 11018397 Further Bolsters Intellectual Patent Portfolio. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded it a patent on its Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) - a passive propagation resistant solution designed and successfully tested to reduce the hazardous risks associated with thermal runaway in lithium-ion battery packs. This is the third patent the Company has been granted on its TRS technology.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

MoReVoX updates Free Pack with Analogicy IRs and Battery Kits

MoReVoX has announced an update to the Free Pack collection of premium samples. The 2021 edition now includes new IR library titled Analogicy, featuring 50 vintage-style impulse responses by Sabino Cannone. Analogicy is an Impulse Response Library that includes 50 Top Quality IRs. All the IRs are been sampled and...
BicyclesBikeRadar

2021 Specialized Turbo Levo SL Expert Carbon

We sell all models of Argon 18, Colnago, Pinarello, Scott, Time, Felt, Bianchi, BMC, Quintana Roo, Merida, Yeti, Cannondale, Cervélo, Ellsworth, Giant, Jamis, Klein, Kona, Litespeed, Rocky Mountain, Santa Cruz, Whyte, Marin, GT, Specialized, Trek, and Gary Fisher Bikes. We Sell: Road bicycles, Cyclocross bicycles, Touring bicycles, Triathlon/Time Trial Bicycles,...
Economybostonnews.net

Lucintel anticipates that APAC will be the fastest growing region in the global e-bike battery pack market

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global e-bike battery pack market looks promising with opportunities in rear carriers, down tubes, and in frames. The global e-bike battery pack market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization and traffic congestion in cities. E-bikes are cheaper and easy to charge, therefore the increase in demand for e-bikes.To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/e-bike-battery-pack-market.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.In this market, lithium ion batteries and lead acid batteries are the major battery types used to manufacture e-bike battery packs. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that lithium ion batteries will remain the largest battery type segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because lithium-ion batteries are eco-friendly, have a better life cycle, and generate more power-to-weight ratio than other battery types. Within the global e-bike battery pack market, the mid-motor segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to smaller size, lighter weight, lesser noise, and seamless integration with bike frames. APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high consumption of electric bikes in order to tackle heavy traffic conditions as well as growing vehicle pollution in the region. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing adoption of e-bikes in various sectors, and battery technology witnessing developments. Robert Bosch, Liv Cycling (EnergyPak), Panasonic, Samsung SDI, Yamaha, and Shinamo Inc.? are among the major suppliers of the e-bike battery pack market.Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global e-bike battery pack market by battery type, motor type, battery pack position type, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report titled "Growth Opportunities in the Global E-Bike Battery Pack Market 2021-2026: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the global e-bike battery pack market by battery type, motor type, battery pack position type, and region, as follows:By Battery Type [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

SupBank 25000mAh battery pack with 217W max output

If you are in the market for a small yet powerful pocket battery pack, the new SupBank 25000mAh power bank offering 217 watts of power may be worth more investigation. Equipped with dual USB-C power delivery ports offering 100 and 87 watts of power depending on your needs. The total maximum output of the three ports is 217W.
Carsmotorillustrated.com

BMW Starts Production of Motor and Battery Packs for iX, i4 EVs

Dingolfing plant begins production, continues to expand. New models mark fifth-gen battery and e-motor from BMW. Production of the electric drivelines for the BMW iX and BMW i4 is underway, the brand has announced. The plant in Dingolfing continues to expand and BMW says it plans for the shop to build electric drivetrains for 500,000 vehicles a year starting next year as the company moves to electrification.
Carsinsideevs.com

CARB Plans To Establish Battery Pack Durability Requirements

CARB (California Air Resources Board) wants to advance electric mobility in that state, and it has already done a lot to promote that. That is probably why it has come up with one of the best ideas ever to encourage EV adoption: making used car buyers feel safe about buying one. CARB plans to achieve that with battery pack durability requirements.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Safest Midsize Pickup Trucks of 2021 According to MotorTrend

While it’s easy to assume that large vehicles like pickup trucks will automatically offer higher levels of safety, this isn’t always the case. As such, it is always important to specifically shop for vehicles with high safety ratings and good crash test scores. If you’re on the hunt for a midsize pickup truck, the Toyota Tacoma, Honda Ridgeline, and Ford Ranger all made it to MotorTrend’s list of the safest trucks of 2021.