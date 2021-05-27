Video: Remy Metailler Chases Jackson Goldstone in Squamish

Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area outside Mullan, Idaho, plans to open the Route of the Hiawatha scenic bike trail Friday. Considered a crown jewel of the nation’s rails-to-trails initiative, the Route of the Hiawatha winds through the Bitterroot Mountains in the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest along an abandoned section of the Milwaukee Railroad. Its 1.6 percent to 2 percent, all-downhill trail straddles the Idaho-Montana state line for 15 miles, includes 10 tunnels and traverses seven steel train trestles. Along the way, interpretive signs tell the story of the railroad, the forest and the region’s history. The trail will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 19.