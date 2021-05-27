newsbreak-logo
Video: Remy Metailler Chases Jackson Goldstone in Squamish

By Rémy Métailler Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's always a great time to ride with Jackson. I met him in 2013, and ever since he keeps impressing me. Right now he is ready for his first World Cup season as a Junior and the skills he has on a bike are just ridiculous. Racing, doing tricks, going big...

