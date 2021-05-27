newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

By TJ Macias
Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

A Houston home with a unique structure that’s akin to the arguably most famous helmet in all of Hollywood has hit the Texas market. The “contemporary masterpiece” known simply as “The Darth Vader House” has listed for $4.3 million. A portion of the estate’s exterior looks exactly like the “Star...

www.idahostatesman.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#The Dark Side#Design#The Dark Knight#Blue Light#Har Com#Sci Fi#Jedi Knight#Baby Yoda#Star#Custom#Sleek Structure#Hits#Garage#Co Agents Wade Knight#Home#Ample Closets#Massive Windows#Natural Light#Principal Bedroom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Disney
Related
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Darth Vader Embraces The Dark Side With Sideshow Collectibles

The all-powerful Dark Lord, Darth Vader, is back as Sideshow Collectibles reveals their newest Premium Format Figure. This design captures Vader from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and he is displayed on Mustafar themed base. Standing roughly 25″ tall, this mighty Sith Lord is shown with his red lightsaber in his hand, ignited, and ready to begin his descent into the Dark Side of the Force. Sideshow Collectibles did include light-up parts and a couple of swappable parts, such as a different posed right arm. Darth Vader will also have a fabric cape and tunic with wired lining, so collectors can customize the pose of him how they like. The Star Wars Darth Vader Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectible is priced at $650. He is set to unleash the full power of the Dark Side between April – June of 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here.
Houston, TXhot969boston.com

‘Darth Vader House’ for Sale In Houston For Almost 5 Million

If you live in the Houston, Texas area, have a lot of money, and love the dark side of Star Wars, there is a perfect home for you called “The Darth Vader House.”. Just listed on the market, the 4-bedroom, 5 bathroom house has 7,040 square feet of living space, but it’s the unique front structure that stands out thanks to its near-spitting image of the onyx helmet donned by the most famous ‘Star Wars’ villain.
Houston, TXA.V. Club

Houston home inspired by Darth Vader's head now up for sale

Many have tried to get inside Darth Vader’s head, including, most notably, his creator, George Lucas, who made three prequel movies showing the once-imposing Star Wars villain as a pod-racing, baby-murdering, sand-hating youth. Now, enterprising fans with a desire to more literally live within the dark lord’s noggin and who have a spare $4.3 million kicking around can buy a house designed to kind of look like his creepy space helmet.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

The Force Is Strong in this Darth Vader-Shaped Texas Mansion

This Texas mansion might be a dream home for “Star Wars” fans, even though the owner didn’t have Darth Vader in mind when he created it despite its resemblance to the supervillain. The unique home in Houston, in the city’s affluent West University Place, hit the market Wednesday for $4.3...
Real EstateHighsnobiety

This Darth Vader House Is Proof That You Can't Buy Taste

On Houston's University Boulevard sits a contemporary masterpiece, a house fit for the greatest villain the galaxy, 50 Cent—er, I mean, Darth Vader. The bizarre property, known to many as “The Darth Vader House,” has recently hit the market for $4.3 million, according to a listing by Sotheby's International Realty. Realtors usually brag that "there's nothing like it" about the properties they're showing but with the Star Wars-themed house, there really is nothing like it.
Pensacola, FLPosted by
Pensacola News Alert

Take a look at these homes on the market in Pensacola

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This home is a 4 bedroom and 2 bath. It is an open concept. The home has a large fence backyard with a screened in porch. The laundry room is extra large. The home has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. This home has a lot of natural lighting. It is an all brick home close to the shopping centers.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JEANNA TUCKER, POINTE SOUTH at 850-516-7238</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful East Hill home 3 bedroom 1 bath<p><strong>For open house information, contact CHARLES STALLIONS, CHARLES STALLIONS RE SERVICES at 850-478-8811</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUGVuc2Fjb2xhJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBUkZMLTU3NDcxNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Amazingly affordable, tastefully updated, and downright cute! Conveniently located in desirable northeast Pensacola. Quick interstate access gets you anywhere in minutes. The updates are over the top and make this a worry free home! Beginning with a Brand new 2021 architectural shingle. It only gets better when you walk inside! Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in your abundantly spacious great room that measures 24.5’ x 12’9”. Attractive 24 x12 inch tile (2017) is today’s look. The eat-in kitchen was also totally redone (2017) from to cabinets, granite countertops, and GE Profile stainless steel appliances. The appliances include a smooth top electric stove, French door refrigerator, built in microwave and. A dining area light fixture that makes a statement along with new fluorescent fixture in the kitchen (2018). In 2021 they replaced the stair risers with LVP plank, and once upstairs the flooring was all replaced. Carpet in the master and LVP in the other two bedrooms and bath. In 2012 the plastic shower was removed and replaced with a stylish tiled shower. Both bathrooms got trendy new vanities, hardware, shower heads and toilets. In 2020 they replaced the master bedroom and bath windows with high impact windows. The roof along with the HVAC and water heater (2014) will help save on insurance cost. Other less glamorous but important upgrades (2016) include replacing both the back exterior and the storage room doors. For your enjoyment, the simple concrete patio was turned into a screened in porch with hot tub. As you can see these upgrades make this home better than it was when it was newly built. Other extras include a Nest, one car garage to protect your car and a privacy fenced back yard. There are six oaks in the backyard and a nice live oak in the front yard. At this price in this condition, you better not hesitate.<p><strong>For open house information, contact BILL CHAVIS, RE/MAX HORIZONS REALTY at 850-476-6000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to Star Lake a wonderful and quite Pensacola County Club neighborhood. This home features and 3 bedroom and 2 bath house on the golf course. Has a double see through fireplace between the living and dinning room. Dinning room has built in shelves and cabinets. House has new vanities, mirrors and counter tops in the bathrooms. New gas water heater, garbage disposal and stove. Sits across from a wooded park. Buyer to verify all room dimensions. More pictures coming soon!<p><strong>For open house information, contact ARTHUR BUNTON, III, Gulf Real Estate Group, LLC at 850-944-3233</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Real EstateInman.com

In a galaxy far far away: 'Darth Vader House' lists for $4.3M

If you’ve ever wanted to live inside Darth Vader’s helmet, now’s your chance. A Houston house modeled after the iconic “Star Wars” villain has hit the market with an asking price of $4.3 million. Known to locals as the “Darth Vader House,” 3201 University Boulevard recently resurfaced on a TikTok...
Real Estatebobfm.co.uk

Darth Vader home for sale, 4.3 million in the United States

UA house in Houston, Texas has been getting media attention since it went up for sale because of the similarities between the lines of the project and one of the characters in the movie “Star Wars”. The 7,000-square-meter property is located in University Place and has been dubbed “Darth Vader...
Real Estateislandernews.com

$15 million private island with underground tunnel hits the market

A private island on Lake Minnetonka, Minnesota, has just listed for $15 million. What’s unique is that to get to the house, the owner will use an underground tunnel — complete with car wash — leading to an eight-car garage. According to the listing, the entrance isn’t the home’s only...
Comicsfanthatracks.com

Look inside the covers of Darth Vader #12

Brought to us by writer Greg Pak, artist Guiu Vilanova wrapped in a cover by Aaron Kuder comes Darth Vader #12, landing in your local comic shop or establishment of choice on 26th May. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #12 — part of Marvel’s epic crossover...
Real Estatedesignboom.com

richard neutra's branch house in los angeles hits the market for $4.3M

A richard neutra-designed house in los angeles has hit the market for USD $4.3 million. built in 1942 by the austrian-born modernist architect, the branch house was thoughtfully renovated and brought into the 21st century by renowned architecture practice MINARC. boasting a privileged location, which the owners benefited from as they were one of the first to join the neighborhood, the structure is not only elevated but nestled into a lush tree canopy.
Real Estatewallstreetdaily.com

Time Is Still on Our Side in This Crazy Housing Market

It’s a good thing my wife took her sweet time on this one… because taking her time made us an extra $100,000. My wife bought a house near our home in Florida three years ago. Her plan was to renovate it and sell it for a profit. (She actually likes putting on the tool belt, firing up the compressor, and doing much of the work herself.)
MoviesSan Angelo LIVE!

The Dark Side

OPINION — Well, the Russians have done it again. Which is really no surprise to those of us who grew up during the Cold War. Not that war was actually cold, but it was called the Cold War because all the good names for war had already been taken. And the Cold War wasn’t actually war. It was basically The U.S. and Russia having a big staring contest, to see which country would blink first and fire a bunch of nuclear ICBMs at the other country. So a generation of children grew up with bomb drills, where everyone in schools would crawl under their desks for a while, because of the well-known fact that a school desk is adequate protection against nuclear attack. I’m still vague on how that works.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

First look at The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes gameplay

Bandai Namco has released a debut gameplay trailer for the next entry in Supermassive Games’ horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology. In the footage, we see a group of soldiers fighting before the ground collapses underneath and plunges both sides of the conflict into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. After regrouping and helping an injured soldier something from the shadows launches its attack.
Oakwood, OHPosted by
Dayton Business Journal

Luxury Oakwood home hits market for $1.5M

A luxury home in Oakwood is for sale for $1.475 million. The home at 218 Haver Road includes over 6,000 square feet, and was built in 1928. The house has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Special features include: refurbished barrel ceiling with detailing; updated light fixtures; original fireplace and French doors; an original organ; several porches; chef's kitchen with Viking ovens; and a new mud room.