‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This home is a 4 bedroom and 2 bath. It is an open concept. The home has a large fence backyard with a screened in porch. The laundry room is extra large. The home has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. This home has a lot of natural lighting. It is an all brick home close to the shopping centers. Beautiful East Hill home 3 bedroom 1 bath Amazingly affordable, tastefully updated, and downright cute! Conveniently located in desirable northeast Pensacola. Quick interstate access gets you anywhere in minutes. The updates are over the top and make this a worry free home! Beginning with a Brand new 2021 architectural shingle. It only gets better when you walk inside! Enjoy the wood burning fireplace in your abundantly spacious great room that measures 24.5’ x 12’9”. Attractive 24 x12 inch tile (2017) is today’s look. The eat-in kitchen was also totally redone (2017) from to cabinets, granite countertops, and GE Profile stainless steel appliances. The appliances include a smooth top electric stove, French door refrigerator, built in microwave and. A dining area light fixture that makes a statement along with new fluorescent fixture in the kitchen (2018). In 2021 they replaced the stair risers with LVP plank, and once upstairs the flooring was all replaced. Carpet in the master and LVP in the other two bedrooms and bath. In 2012 the plastic shower was removed and replaced with a stylish tiled shower. Both bathrooms got trendy new vanities, hardware, shower heads and toilets. In 2020 they replaced the master bedroom and bath windows with high impact windows. The roof along with the HVAC and water heater (2014) will help save on insurance cost. Other less glamorous but important upgrades (2016) include replacing both the back exterior and the storage room doors. For your enjoyment, the simple concrete patio was turned into a screened in porch with hot tub. As you can see these upgrades make this home better than it was when it was newly built. Other extras include a Nest, one car garage to protect your car and a privacy fenced back yard. There are six oaks in the backyard and a nice live oak in the front yard. At this price in this condition, you better not hesitate. Welcome to Star Lake a wonderful and quite Pensacola County Club neighborhood. This home features and 3 bedroom and 2 bath house on the golf course. Has a double see through fireplace between the living and dinning room. Dinning room has built in shelves and cabinets. House has new vanities, mirrors and counter tops in the bathrooms. New gas water heater, garbage disposal and stove. Sits across from a wooded park. Buyer to verify all room dimensions. More pictures coming soon!