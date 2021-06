Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we enter the final two weeks of the Santa Anita meet. Saturday’s Belmont Stakes was really a great race between Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie. And both came out of the race in very good condition. They’ve raced each other three times. In the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, it was Essential Quality winning and Hot Rod Charlie second, same as in the Belmont. In the Kentucky Derby, Hot Rod Charlie was third (possibly moving to second) and Essential Quality fourth (and maybe third).