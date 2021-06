As a child growing up we didn't have central air. Heck, there were a couple of years after my parents bought the house I grew up in where they didn't even have a window unit for the living room. And a little later in life I survived the Chicago heatwave of 1995 without air too. Those were the times my trusty box fan helped me keep my sanity. And now's our chance to help keep some folks cool in West Central Missouri with a free fan this summer.