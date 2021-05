July 3rd was already going to rock in Cedar Rapids, but now their will be even more rock with Head East joining REO Speedwagon for the show. The legendary classic rock band Head East has long set the standard for authentic, full-vocal, goodtime rock harmonies that few bands can equal. Their high-energy shows are filled with superb vocals, flashy guitar work and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages. Their signature song, "NEVER BEEN ANY REASON" with notable chorus "Save my life I'm going down for the last time" has long been considered by many radio stations across the country as "The Rock & Roll National Anthem."