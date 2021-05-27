CHINA’S INDUSTRIAL COMPANIES’ PROFITS ROSE 106 PERCENT

Oatly backer Verlinvest to construct on model’s success in China, goals to create subsequent wave of profitable F&B manufacturers. Verlinvest, a Belgium-based funding firm backed by the household controlling beer big AB InBev, is planning a giant push into China with the intention of constructing the following era of profitable manufacturers and entrepreneurs within the nation’s meals and beverage (F&B) sector.The corporate is owned by the De Spoelberch household, one of many three Belgian households that based Interbrew after which AB InBev. It has places of work in London, New York, Singapore, Mumbai and Brussels, and manages about US$2 billion in…