The K.C. Chiefs traded up in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft to take tight end Noah Gray out of Duke. There are plenty of quality scouting reports out there on Gray at this point, and it only takes a few minutes of watching his highlights to see that he has undeniable receiving skills. In fact, I might go so far as to say that Gray has more offensive upside than any Chiefs tight end in the Andy Reid era not named Travis Kelce. Despite that, I’m worried that Chiefs fans might be disappointed by Gray’s role in Reid’s offense this coming season.