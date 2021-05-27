newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why the tight labor market could be particularly tough in Birmingham

By Ty West
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe labor shortage during the Covid-19 recovery has been intense across the board, with few industries or regions spared. But economists say some metro areas are more vulnerable than others, including Birmingham.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Birmingham#Economists#Metro Areas#Industries#Regions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

Businesses fear impact of clean air zone launch in Birmingham

Birmingham is to launch the first clean air zone (CAZ) outside London to charge private cars, in a move hailed by campaigners as a major turning point for the former UK “motor city” that has been plagued by poor air quality for years. From 1 June drivers of older polluting...
Economybizjournals

These metros could be most susceptible to the labor shortage

From restaurant kitchens to software development firms, it’s a jobseeker’s market as the economy recovers from Covid-19. Companies across a range of industries and geographies are struggling to find talent — a trend complicated by an anticipated “turnover tsunami” in the wake of the pandemic. Jeffrey Korzenik, chief investment strategist...
Tennessee StateRogersville Review

Tennessee is 16th fastest for restarting business

After more than a year of living through the pandemic, most of the signs lately suggest that the U.S. has turned the corner in the fight against COVID-19. Average daily case numbers nationwide have fallen by around 80 percent from their peak in the U.S., from more than 250,000 per day in early January to just under 50,000 per day in early May. After a bumpy initial rollout, vaccines are now available to all adults nationwide, and the U.S. averaged more than 2 million doses administered per day during March and April. While COVID-19 still presents risks—more contagious variants continue to spread in some parts of the U.S. and vaccine hesitancy has begun to slow down the number of doses administered—a return to normalcy for many Americans now seems closer than it has at any point since the pandemic began.
EconomyHouston Agent Magazine

Builders report historic, broad-based levels of materials shortages

From appliances to plywood, materials shortages are more widespread today than at any time since the National Association of Home Builders began tracking the issue in the 1990s. Special questions added to the monthly builder survey for the May NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index showed 90% or more of respondents...
Real EstatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Housing market short on buyer demand

According to the mortgage finance company Freddie Mac, the U.S. housing market is 3.8 million single-family homes short of what is needed to meet the country’s demand. The estimate represents a 52% rise in the nation’s home shortage, compared to 2018. The figure delineates how severe the housing deficit is.
Constructionprobuilder.com

Why Quality Matters in Booming Times

On the most recent installment of HorizonTV, Building Performance Specialist Graham Davis explains the value of maintaining construction quality standards especially during a booming housing market. Davis advises not to let your construction quality suffer as a result of current industry challenges. It’s a hard lesson he watched many builders...
Real Estatewtxl.com

Lack of supply drives down number of Americans buying homes in April

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Record-low inventory has led to a dramatic drop in the number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes in April, compared to the previous month. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third sluggish month after nearly a year of quick growth following a brief slowdown in the early days of the pandemic last spring. April pending home sales were up year-over-year by nearly 50%, since home sales were so low during initial pandemic lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.
Putnam County, TNucbjournal.com

A shortage of contractors drives up the new home market

PUTNAM COUNTY – As the Putnam County existing home market continues its upward trend, many are tempted to instead build a new home. Those plans are increasingly being dashed by a shortage of contractors and the soaring price of building materials. Most of the general contractors working in Putnam County...
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Increasing lumber prices affecting homebuyers, contractors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The cost of lumber has gone through the roof as prices in the U.S. have tripled over the past 12 months, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Homebuyers are getting hammered as an average of $35,000 is being added to the cost of building...
Dallas, TXStreetInsider.com

Fed's Kaplan says labor market tightening, calls for taper talk

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank's support for the economy, saying that the labor market is already tighter than many appreciate. The factors crimping labor market supply...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Labor Market Needs 18 More Months to Recover, Fitch Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. labor market will take about a year and a half to return to full steam after the economic blow from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Fitch Ratings. Federal stimulus and a gradual reopening of service industries that were hit hardest will help boost demand for workers, Fitch said in a report released Wednesday. Still, analysts led by Chief Economist Brian Coulton don’t expect unemployment levels to reach their natural rate, about 4.3% in Fitch’s view, until the fourth quarter of 2022. Doing so would require the creation of about 7 million jobs.
Burlington, VTmynbc5.com

Burlington's tight rental market prompts bidding wars

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Landlords in Burlington are seeing unusually high demand as the pandemic makes people rethink where they want to live. If you thought the housing crisis was only affecting single-family homes…think again. "This round was reasonably high. I must have gotten 40 or 45 emails," said Mark Kuprych,...
Fast Company

Unemployment update: As states end $300 weekly benefit, a tax credit could step in for some

Two dozen states are now canceling the federal $300 weekly unemployment benefit two to three months early. Deep breaths. The benefit was set to continue until September 6, according to the American Rescue Plan Act, but a movement by Republican governors to curtail the payments early has resulted in nearly half of U.S. states ending the benefit in June or July.
Agriculturefinance-commerce.com

Filling manufacturing jobs

An estimated 2.1 million manufacturing jobs in the U.S. could go unfilled by 2030. Driving the shortage are attraction and retention challenges coupled with job openings resulting from retirements and industry growth, according to a new study of the manufacturing industry from Deloitte. Expanding registered apprenticeships and implementing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts can aid in the anticipated shortages — one area where the industry has so far fallen short.
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

Monitors, Mice And Money: Employers Spend In Pro-Labor Market

As employees begin filtering back into offices, employers are making sure they find a few extra amenities when they return. A new survey of thousands of corporate leaders and C-suite members by Plugable, a USB-device firm, found they plan to continue to spend on laptops and other devices to keep employees happy in a more competitive labor market.
Educationbenefitspro.com

New grads are entering the labor market: Are you ready for them?

Employers worried about workforce shortages may want to take a look at the upcoming crop of college graduates, a study from iCIMS finds. There is good news for both employers and potential employees in the study, but the data also suggested that companies can do much more to nurture a pipeline of future job candidates, which will help prevent talent shortages and higher rates of job turnover.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Fed's Barkin: There's still a lot of room to grow in labor market

"Lower-wage employee base has increased aspirations for what they need to go back to work," Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Monday, as reported by Reuters. Key quotes. "There's still a lot of room to grow in labor market; will take into the summer to unclog it."
El Paso, TXkool1045fm.com

Workforce Solutions Borderplex Presents April 2021 Labor Market Review

(El Paso, TX) May 24, 2021 – Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) presents the Labor Market Review (LMR) for April 2021. The LMR is published by the Labor Market Information Department of the Texas Workforce Commission. This monthly report provides current information and statistics about the Texas and Borderplex economy generally, and the labor force specifically. Unemployment claimant reporting is also found in this report.
Nolensville, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

Low home inventory makes for tough market in Nolensville

Home buying has become an adventure in many parts of the country. Buyers find themselves competing for a tiny inventory of available homes, often making what might once have been considered outlandish offers, only to lose out to a higher bidder. Much of Williamson County has been experiencing this trend...