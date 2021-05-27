The Massage Company prepares to launch London flagship

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN) has today launched as the only global health company of its size, with a singular vision: to make a better and healthier every day for every woman. With a majority-female Leadership Team, the company will be headquartered in the US, with offices across the globe including one in Shoreditch, London. Organon has more than 60 products across an international footprint that will serve people in more than 140 countries, with nearly 80% of its approximately $6.5 billion in annual revenue generated outside the U.S.