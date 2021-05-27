Cancel
Business

The Massage Company prepares to launch London flagship

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembership-based massage franchise The Massage Company (TMC) is continuing its UK growth and gearing up to open its first London location at Putney Exchange, on 22 July 2021. Adding to its existing centres in Camberley, Tunbridge Wells, High Wycombe and Sutton Coldfield, the new destination will mark TMC’s fifth franchisee location in the UK and comes at a time where the business is seeing a marked increase in demand for massage services following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

