Death Row Records has suggested that something major is coming from its team in days to come, and as fans await news about what the infamous label has to offer, a producer close with the camp is speaking about their glory days. Last week, a clip from Curt "Kurt Kobane" Couthon's interview with The Art of Dialogue caused a ruckus after he made claims that singer Michel'le, Dr. Dre's ex-fiancé and mother to his child, told Tupac Shakur that she caught Dre in bed with another man. She later came forward to reportedly deny any such conversation, but the story had already gone viral.