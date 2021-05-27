Google at long last has a smart method to manage individuals who demand emailing photos

Gmail is rolling out a new feature that allows users to save photos attached to their emails directly to their Google Photos account. This essentially means that the user does not have to manually download the image and add it to the photo service. Discovered by Engadget, this feature works through an existing download button and a dedicated button next to the Add to Drive button. This isn’t a substantive update, but it always helps end users have more options, even if it means fewer clicks. New Gmail attachment[写真に追加]Buttons appear to be available in some regions and will soon be available to more users. The new update will come a few days before Google Photos loses its free unlimited storage.