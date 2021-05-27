Cancel
Google at long last has a smart method to manage individuals who demand emailing photos

By Raeesa Sayyad
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greater part of Google’s apps work admirably together — as long as you ignore the entirety of its different messaging customers. Gmail has permitted clients to save attachments to Google Drive for years, however with Photos and Drive not, at this point as entwined as they used to be, adding an option for Photos bodes well. Any pictures in Gmail can be uploaded directly to Google Photos starting today, however not without a few catches.

