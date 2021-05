‘Darth Vader House’ hits the market in Texas for $4.3M. Take a look at the dark side

OPINION — Well, the Russians have done it again. Which is really no surprise to those of us who grew up during the Cold War. Not that war was actually cold, but it was called the Cold War because all the good names for war had already been taken. And the Cold War wasn’t actually war. It was basically The U.S. and Russia having a big staring contest, to see which country would blink first and fire a bunch of nuclear ICBMs at the other country. So a generation of children grew up with bomb drills, where everyone in schools would crawl under their desks for a while, because of the well-known fact that a school desk is adequate protection against nuclear attack. I’m still vague on how that works.