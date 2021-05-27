newsbreak-logo
Allegiant Air Begins Seasonal Direct Flights to Arizona; Montana to Follow

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
An Allegiant jetliner. Courtesy of the company

Allegiant Air Thursday began seasonal nonstop service from San Diego International Airport to Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and will begin seasonal nonstop service to Kalispell, Montana via Glacier Park International Airport and Pasco, Washington via Tri-Cities Airport Friday.

Flights to all three destinations will be offered until August 16.

Beginning June 3, Allegiant Air will offer nonstop service to Bozeman, Montana via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport through August 15. Beginning July 1, Allegiant Air will offer nonstop service to Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport through August 15.

“We appreciate Allegiant adding seasonal service just in time for the summer travel season,” said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “These new destinations are gateways to recreational areas like Tonto National Forest, Glacier National Park, the Columbia Valley wine country and Yellowstone National Park.

“While many San Diegans may want to explore these hidden gems, we welcome those coming to San Diego to take advantage of our sun, beaches, attractions and dining offerings,” Becker continued.

The new routes join other seasonal nonstop flights already offered by Allegiant Air to Montana, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho and Texas.

To view the latest schedules, fares, and flight times, go to allegiantair.com.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

