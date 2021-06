We've all done it before. Well, maybe not all of us, but some. We may have had one too many adult beverages and woke up in a strange place. I recall a drinking buddy of mine stumbling into a neighbor's house after a night of heavy drinking. In his defense, all the houses in his neighborhood looked identical to each other. He went as far as removing his contacts and making a sandwich before passing out on his neighbor's couch. He was later woken up with a golf club to the ribs. Story still cracks me up to this day!