They are a rare species. So rare that you can actually count the cream of the crop on your fingers. Ever wondered why?. If we go back in time, we know that ancient humans communicated with signs. Later, voice and percussion became a creative amalgam in the rituals of yore — a fact recorded across various civilizations. This combination of using voice and striking objects with tools, in many ways, was so primal and a surprisingly natural outlet to create chants, poetry, and the first known forms of music.