The ExxonMobil Algae Biofuel Solution was Never Enough
If the decision-makers at ExxonMobil thought that algae biofuel would enable the company to survive in a low-carbon economy, they thought wrong. The field of algae-sourced fuel has shown promise, but it is about to be upstaged by green hydrogen. Meanwhile, public opinion on climate change has shifted firmly into a call for quick, decisive action. Like it or not, companies that failed to anticipate this shift will be forced to change — and in losing a much-publicized fight with its shareholders, ExxonMobil just became Exhibit A.www.triplepundit.com