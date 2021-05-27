Cancel
Energy Industry

The ExxonMobil Algae Biofuel Solution was Never Enough

By Words by, Tina Casey
Triple Pundit
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the decision-makers at ExxonMobil thought that algae biofuel would enable the company to survive in a low-carbon economy, they thought wrong. The field of algae-sourced fuel has shown promise, but it is about to be upstaged by green hydrogen. Meanwhile, public opinion on climate change has shifted firmly into a call for quick, decisive action. Like it or not, companies that failed to anticipate this shift will be forced to change — and in losing a much-publicized fight with its shareholders, ExxonMobil just became Exhibit A.

