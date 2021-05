Almost one year after fatally striking a Cornell University professor with his car, a Tompkins County man pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter. Jerrie Gavalchin was walking her bike along Lick Street in the town of Groton when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by Jeffrey Skinner, of Groton, last May 3rd. Skinner took off from the scene with the bike embedded into the front bumper and was located a short distance away by police.