Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Warriors Roast Weekly Morning Brews

whsgoldenarrow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the sunny skies of Huntington Beach, Woodbridge High education specialist Anthony Palmeri and his partner Adeel Asif run the bustling Able Coffee Roasters shop, which provides an inclusive environment and allows people with autism or other disabilities the opportunity of minimum wage work. Opening Dec. 19 of last year,...

whsgoldenarrow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Orange County, CA
Food & Drinks
County
Orange County, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Roasting#Coffee Beans#Food Drink#Coffee Brewing#Morning Coffee#Brewing Tea#Black Coffee#Morning Tea#Woodbridge High#Spanish#Able Coffee Roasters#Steak Breakfast Burritos#Tasty Offerings#Free Food#Matcha Tea#Coffee Blending Machines#Women Run Coffee Farms#Sunny Skies#Raspberry Pop Tarts#Accommodations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Autism
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Clemente, CAlivingmividaloca.com

Things to do in San Clemente

There’s so much to do in Orange County! This weekend, we headed out to San Clemente and bringing you a list of fun things to do in San Clemente. We love exploring Orange County, especially because there are so many restrictions still in place to travel further away. It’s always nice to explore closer to home.
Orange County, CAcoastreportonline.com

Festivals are back in the OC

After a long year of no outdoor gatherings and closures due to COVID-19, Orange County has gotten the OK to bring back festivals, just in time for the summer. Fish Fest is a Christian music festival and it will be taking place on July 17 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine. This year's line up includes Chris Tomlin, Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham, Riley Clemmons and many more artists. Ticket prices start at $19.95. Visit Live Nation to purchase tickets.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Local business repurposes excess clothing

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.
Orange County, CAthecapistranodispatch.com

Is Everyone an Equestrian in San Juan? Dr. Jennifer Clarke Draws Inspiration from Pony Club

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Costa Mesa, CAmixonline.com

QSC to Present Mental Health Amplified: A Special Online Fundraising Event to Celebrate the Healing Power of Music

Costa Mesa, CA (May 17, 2021) —Costa Mesa-based manufacturer, QSC, is pleased to present Mental Health Amplified, a special virtual fundraising event to celebrate the healing power of music. This live, 90-minute musical event, to be held on May 27th from 4pm to 5:30 pm (PST,) will celebrate the magical power of music to transform peoples’ lives and enhance our mental, physical and emotional well-being.
Santa Ana, CAOCRegister

How Working Wardrobes is helping women out of the ‘she-cession’

In 1990, Jerri Rosen was helping women find jobs and independence after they left violent domestic relationships. Thirty years later, the founder and CEO of Working Wardrobes never thought she’d be back in the trenches helping so many women find jobs, this time as a pandemic shut down big chunks of the economy.
Huntington Beach, CAspectrumnews1.com

Surf City rolls out accessibility mat, more to come in OC

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Virtually every beach requires a walk through the sand for a chance to dip your toes in the ocean. That walk, however short or long, can be difficult for anyone with a disability that limits their ability to move, or even for a parent with a stroller carrying all the beach essentials. One Huntington Beach local decided to do something to help make it easier for those in wheelchairs and others to get to the water’s edge at his home surf break.
Avalon, CAPosted by
Avalon News Beat

Coming soon: Avalon events

1. Free Trivia! Wednesdays at Four Sons Brewing; 2. Intro To Standup Comedy Class - Become A Standup Comedian - Sundays; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. MINI-LONGA! 7 dance zones for 7 dance couples.; 5. Fundraiser for Joe Buscaino for Mayor;
Huntington Beach, CAdanapointtimes.com

Grom of the Week: Tanner Sandvig

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Huntington Beach, CAhauteresidence.com

Georgina Jacobson Presents A Gorgeous Huntington Beach Estate

This gorgeous beach estate is just one block away from the stunning water of the Pacific Ocean, and walking distance from the shopping and dining experiences on Main Street and Pacific City. The move-in ready home resides on a light and bright corner lot with remarkable views of the water from all 3 levels! Upon entry is a formal living room with fireplace and french doors leading to the spacious patio, perfect for entertaining and taking in stunning ocean views. The light-filled formal dining area is complete with a custom coffered accent wall and beautiful chandelier. The kitchen is adjacent and features brand new Quartzite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a convenient breakfast bar, which opens to an inviting family room complete with wet bar and private outdoor patio. The two car garage includes new paint and flooring, and always provides a place to park. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms and 4 fully remodeled bathrooms with access from two staircases. The master suite boasts incredible ocean views, a cozy fireplace and a spa-like bath with dual sinks and closets. The junior master suite is large in size and showcases more sought-after ocean views from it’s private patio. The roof deck is sure to impress with panoramic sunset views and a place to enjoy the ocean breeze. Other upgrades include upgraded light fixtures, new flooring, upgraded window coverings and more. The garage also has new custom cabinets and the junior master suite has a separate entrance and can be a used as a mother-in-law suite.The beach lifestyle awaits at this prime ocean view home.