Kunkletown man sentenced to prison on assault count
A Kunkletown man was sentenced to a Carbon County prison term on May 18 on an assault charge. Richard Allen Getz, 52, was sentenced by Judge Joseph J. Matika to serve six to 23 months in the county prison on charges of aggravated assault, a felony 2, escape, a felony 3, and resisting arrest, misdemeanor 2. Getz previously pleaded to the charges. In exchange of the plea the district attorney's office dropped a felony 1 count of criminal attempt.