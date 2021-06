Normally it's not a good thing when you hear that Outlaws are coming to town. But in this case, if you're a fan of truck and tractor pulls, you're in for a treat. It's the Outlaw Truck & Tractor pull for the first time ever at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds this Friday May 21st and Saturday May 22nd. 7PM each night. This is the first big pull of the year and entries are expected from all over the country.