Sullivan County, IN

Sullivan man arrested in connection with child solicitation case

By Tribune-Star staff report
Tribune-Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sullivan man has been arrested in connection with an allegation of sexual misconduct with a minor. Anterio H. Martin, 39, was arrested this morning by Sullivan County Sheriff's deputies on a warrant for child solicitation, a Level 5 felony, and sexual battery, a Level 6 felony. Indiana State Police...

www.tribstar.com
