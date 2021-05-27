newsbreak-logo
MTS Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccinations at 12th & Imperial Transit Center May 28

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
COVID-19 vaccines will be offered by the MTS in cooperation with the County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency. Photo by Chris Stone

On Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), in cooperation with County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency, will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to the public with no appointment necessary at the 12th & Imperial Transit Center in downtown San Diego.

All three Trolley lines and many bus routes connect to this transit center, making it the busiest in San Diego County. Those who receive their first dose, will automatically get an appointment for the second dose at the same location on June 18.

“I’d like to thank the County of San Diego for offering these free vaccinations to transit riders,” said Sharon Cooney, MTS chief executive officer. “We must do everything we can to get to the level of herd immunity. By offering vaccinations at our busiest transit center, we are taking a great step toward that goal.”

Details include:

  • Vaccine is available at no cost
  • Health insurance and appointments not required to be vaccinated
  • Appointments also available, if preferred
  • For minors 12 & Older: Consent must either be provided in-person by the parent/guardian at the vaccination site OR a parent/guardian can provide their consent in advance by completing a consent form (English/Spanish)
  • Only the Pfizer-BioNTech
  • COVID-19 vaccine may be provided to minors at this time

Additionally, MTS offers free rides every day for riders who can show a confirmation email of a vaccination appointment scheduled for that day – either a printout or on a smartphone. MTS Access Paratransit subscription passengers must book ahead of time to/from trips in the normal way. For information on scheduling a vaccination appointment, please visit Coronavirus-SD.com or call 2-1-1.

MTS has significantly stepped up cleaning sanitizing practices on vehicles and at stations since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Revenue vehicles are cleaned each night (vacuum, mopping, and wiping down) and disinfected daily with CDC-approved solutions for COVID-19. The disinfectant is applied to all hard surfaces that are commonly touched (seat backs, fare box, driver controls, all handrails, walls, and windows). For more details about cleaning protocols for MTS, visit the Clean Ride webpage.

MTS continues to operate about 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines. Frequencies and spans have been restored to near-pre-COVID-19 levels. Updated schedules can be accessed on the MTS website. MTS asks that that people wear face coverings at all times and practice physical distancing when possible.

