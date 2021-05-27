Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

A Business Case for Investing in Women Scientists

By Words by, Sarah Peyok
Triple Pundit
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine being among the pioneering women scientists — in this case, a physicist — in your twenties. Then, you realize that your doctoral dissertation is so remarkable that not only can your findings point the way toward accelerating the development of life-saving medicines, but your colleagues now want to start a business with you to scale the technology.

www.triplepundit.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Jennifer Doudna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Stem Cell Research#Business Education#Women Scientists#Research Scientists#Investing#Women Entrepreneurs#Mission Scientists#Technology Careers#Fast Company#Igi#Mit#Khosla Ventures#Scientific Testing#Startups#Science Policy#Woman Entrepreneurs#Stem Cell Biology#Regenerative Medicines#Discoveries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
PharmaceuticalsCNBC

The case for legalizing and investing in psychedelics

Psychedelic therapy company Field Trip Health is looking to go public on the Nasdaq. Executive chair and co-founder Ronan Levy and former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle join 'Squawk on the Street' to make the case for investing in these therapies, the drugs involved and more.
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Six Critical Business Skills for Data Scientists

Being a data scientist, as it turns out, is a lot more complicated than you and I had realized when we were taking courses in machine learning and programming. But it’s not the algorithms or the coding that are so complicated. Once we started working, we discovered it was actually...
IndustryGenomeWeb

ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR IP to GenOway

NEW YORK — ERS Genomics said on Monday that it has nonexclusively licensed its CRISPR-Cas9 patent portfolio to research animal and cell model developer GenOway. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. "This license from ERS will broaden our CRISPR IP portfolio, and widen our rodent models offering," GenOway...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Impact Business Investment Group is Giving Impact Driven Entrepreneurs a Chance by Providing Key Investments Early on in Their Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / One of the biggest challenges for a starting business to overcome is access to capital. Many people have incredible ideas that do not come to fruition because they are unable to get investors and the financial support that they need to get off the ground. This often leaves entrepreneurs looking for someone who would back their business, and while some people are lucky enough to get opportunities, many businesses fail outright because of this problem.
RetailFast Casual

The business case for avatars

Will avatars be the next game changer for the highly competitive retail, foodservice, banking, health care and hospitality industries?. A free, one-hour webinar on June 8 at 11 a.m. ET will educate decision makers on how avatars can help them become more data driven with cross-sell and up-sell capabilities while building brand loyalty.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Why business leaders should think more like scientists

Artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud are changing how businesses operate but to get the most from this transformation requires a change in outlook. Andy Stanford Clark CTO UKI believes that business leaders need to think like scientists to create the discovery driven enterprise. About the author. Andy Stanford-Clark is the...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

4 Use Cases Every Data Scientist Should Know

If you are an established data scientist, you may have seen some of these use cases already, however, if you are fairly new, these use cases can allow you to practice a variety of data science concepts that can be further applied across multiple industries. Unfortunately, data science use cases are usually not well-developed so quickly at companies, and instead, the use case will build over several meetings depending on the requirements and expectations of the project. It is important to have a sense of general use cases that can be tweaked and applied to newer use cases, as sometimes, you will encounter completely new scenarios that are not written about in articles or studied at universities. However, the beauty of data science is that it is scalable and applicable across several problems with some relatively low amount of work. With that being said, let’s examine four use cases you can either apply directly to your job, or tweak to use for future applications — including possible features of the model, as well as the algorithm used itself.
Personal Financeceoworld.biz

Why women are key to sustainable investing …

The concept of sustainable or ESG investing has been around a while, but it has taken time for it to enter into mainstream discussions. That moment has now arrived. Sustainable investing is all the rage in both the institutional and retail investment worlds, with more and more investors looking to how we can use our investment decisions to bring about positive change in the world.
AgriculturePhys.org

Scientists call for international investment to tackle major wheat losses

Urgent investment in new tools is needed to address major global losses of wheat crops which cost £22 billion per year. Leading scientific experts are calling for governments around the world to come together and fund a new international research platform, to reduce the impact of major wheat pathogens and improve global food security.
EconomyFlorida Star

Business Investment In Australia To Add To Recovery

CANBERRA, Australia — New figures are expected to give weight to the federal government’s claim its policies are driving up business investment. The Australian Bureau of Statistics will on May 27 release private capital spending data for the March quarter and new figures on business investment intentions. Prime Minister Scott Morrison told parliament on May 26, lower taxes and investment incentives were flowing through as […]
AdvocacyBakersfield Californian

On Philanthropy: The case for corporate social purpose and community investment

The need for businesses to focus on corporate social responsibility has never been more urgent, and the case for doing so has never been stronger. The quadruple whammy of the COVID 19 pandemic, expanding income inequality, the racial justice movement, and climate change are driving corporations, large and small, across the U.S. and abroad, to reevaluate and strengthen their commitments to addressing these issues.
EconomyReal Simple

Here's How to Use Your Investments to Support Women

Impact investing is taking off like never before, making it possible to invest your money in supporting women and woman-led companies—and even make a profit while doing so. During the height of the pandemic, it became clear that women were being far more adversely impacted by COVID-19 closures and unemployment than men. A string of reports from organizations such as the Brookings Institution and the Center for American Progress substantiated this reality, finding that not only were women taking on more of the resulting childcare responsibilities triggered by COVID-19, but they were also more frequently reducing their hours at work, working from home, or leaving their jobs behind entirely.
ScienceMedagadget.com

2021 Research On Precision Medicine Software Market: Global Efforts to Develop Precision Medicine as a Science and Health Care Strategy by 2027

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Precision medicine software is an advanced approach for diseases such as cancer, rare illness, and infectious diseases. It is a combination of molecular biology systems and techniques which is helpful for the clinicians and physicians to efficiently monitoring the patient. Precision medicine software is widely used in genetic research and genomics.
EngineeringScientist

How STEM Can Be More Inclusive of Scientists with Disabilities

According to a 2019 National Science Foundation report, only 10 percent of employed scientists and engineers self-identify as having at least one disability, despite that fact that almost 20 percent of all undergraduates self-report the same, with disabled undergraduates enrolling in STEM programs at roughly the same rate as those without. These statistics are likely an underestimate of the true number of scientists living with disabilities, as a culture of stigmatization and ableism—discrimination that favors people with typical physical and mental abilities—in academia makes the choice over whether to disclose a disability a difficult one, according to a commentary published May 18 in Trends in Neuroscience.
MinoritiesPhys.org

Gender bias is real for women in family-owned businesses

A study examining gender bias and family-owned businesses found daughters were rarely encouraged and received little support to pursue entrepreneurship education while sons mostly did. Professors James Combs, Peter Jaskiewicz, and Sabine Raul from the Telfer School of Management uncovered new insights about how gender bias—the preference of a gender...
Economyceoworld.biz

Women in business: The percentage of women in senior management positions increased in 2021 worldwide

The need for a more diverse and inclusive leadership model has led to changes in recent years. Τhrough these changes women won a lot, taking on more senior positions in businesses. In 2021, there is a reason to feel optimistic, as the figure of women in senior positions reached 31% globally. This indicates that, in short term, a third of all senior management positions are likely to be held by women.