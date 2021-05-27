Boaters Asked to Use Caution at Restoration Project Near Prairie du Chien

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge remind people that island restoration continues on the McGregor Lake Habitat Rehab Project in Pool 10 between Marquette and Prairie du Chien. In a release, the agency says mechanical dredging in the East Channel, and hydraulic dredging operations at the entrance to McGregor Lake, is ongoing. Boaters are urged to use caution and enter McGregor Lake at the designated crossing to pass over the hydraulic dredge pipe. The pipe is marked with buoys. Boaters are urged to stay away from construction equipment and activities on the island, as well as dredging operations and the hydraulic dredge pipe which crosses the entrance into McGregor Lake. Construction equipment is also placing sand along the western bank of McGregor Lake. For safety, the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge urges beach users to be cautious around this newly placed sand. Soft spots along the outside perimeter of the sand pile could cause someone to sink, so step with caution.