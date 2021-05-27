Cancel
Laguna Beach, CA

Students Visit Public Art To Relax And Conclude Finals Week

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown’s Park is located in downtown Laguna Beach between the Village shops and the beach. The park itself is very small as it only contains a walkway terrace above the beach. At the end of the walkway, there are fence rails which reads a poem made out of stained glass titled “Sight and Sound.” It offers visitors a scenic view anytime of the day, especially during sunrise and sunset. Throughout the coastline of the beach, trendy and Instagram-ready sculptures and murals are visibly seen everywhere, including the famous “Wyland Whaling Whale.” Brown’s Park is open to the public everyday. The Cliff Restaurant is situated next to the park, and makes for a great place to eat. The fresh sea breeze clears your mind as you overlook the picturesque Laguna Beach. Brown’s Park is a must-go place to refresh and calm your mental health after finals.

Related
Costa Mesa, CAmixonline.com

QSC to Present Mental Health Amplified: A Special Online Fundraising Event to Celebrate the Healing Power of Music

Costa Mesa, CA (May 17, 2021) —Costa Mesa-based manufacturer, QSC, is pleased to present Mental Health Amplified, a special virtual fundraising event to celebrate the healing power of music. This live, 90-minute musical event, to be held on May 27th from 4pm to 5:30 pm (PST,) will celebrate the magical power of music to transform peoples’ lives and enhance our mental, physical and emotional well-being.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Businesses prepare for graduation season

As commencement approaches so do the traditions that come with it — graduation photos, decor and pastries — which all allow small businesses to once again profit. Freelance photographer Costa Pappas said that having flexibility with his booking schedule allows him to be booked the day of, especially with how last minute everything has been because of COVID-19. Being available has allowed for more students to book with him for last minute graduation photo sessions, Pappas said.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Chef Gardens, Poppy & Seed First Look, Café Jardin Closes, What’s Next for Sherman Gardens

Choosing to invest in an on-site garden takes a level of commitment not every chef has. Locating dedicated space, additional time and knowledge of what the chefs opt to plant are only a few factors considered. Then there are individuals who extend their love of fertilizer even further and grow in their own backyard. Chefs Michael Reed of Poppy & Seed and Jared Cook of Sapphire are ambitious home gardeners who prefer to get their hands in the dirt.
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Local business repurposes excess clothing

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.
Laguna Beach, CAtribuneledgernews.com

Laguna Beach debuts two new public art pieces

May 14—New artwork is popping up all over town in Laguna Beach. A dedication event was held for two new structural public art installations last week, introducing the public to Jeffrey Skarvan 's "Call to Action " and Casey Parlette 's "Shark Migration." Skarvan 's work incorporates the red phone...
Orange County, CAthecapistranodispatch.com

Is Everyone an Equestrian in San Juan? Dr. Jennifer Clarke Draws Inspiration from Pony Club

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Santa Ana, CAOCRegister

How Working Wardrobes is helping women out of the ‘she-cession’

In 1990, Jerri Rosen was helping women find jobs and independence after they left violent domestic relationships. Thirty years later, the founder and CEO of Working Wardrobes never thought she’d be back in the trenches helping so many women find jobs, this time as a pandemic shut down big chunks of the economy.
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Homer Simpson for City Engineer

Since the promotion of Shohreh Dupris to City Manager following a nationwide search that failed to generate more impressive candidates, I hereby nominate Homer Jay Simpson as a candidate for City Engineer of Laguna Beach. Homer brings over 30 years of experience to the persona of American stereotypes: he is obese, immature, outspoken, aggressive, balding, lazy, ignorant, unprofessional, addicted to beer and junk-food. He is a qualified mobility planner from Springfield MO (see link) holding over 188 jobs since graduating Springfield High School and holds a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Please nominate Homer Jay Simpson for Laguna Beach City Engineer before it’s too late.
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Letter: Enough of the Hotel Laguna Shenanigans

In January 2021, the Laguna Beach Independent reported that real estate developer Mo Honarkar was facing foreclosure on a $195,000,000 loan backed by 19 properties, including the Hive complex, the Royal Hawaiian restaurant, and the Holiday Inn across the street from Ralph’s market. Additionally, the Indy revealed that Mr. Honarkar’s lease for the Hotel Laguna, which he acquired in 2018, had a past due of $7,000,000. Despite the gravity of these contentions, it now appears that Mr. Honarkar has descended further into the murky morass.
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Flirting with Disaster

(Full disclosure: I co-own a bike tour business in Laguna.) I’m sorry to say this, but I fear it’s just a matter of time before we witness another horrific bike accident. Raging little electric bikers are swarming all over town, and everyone I know has a story about a near miss.
Laguna Beach, CAsfcv.org

Laguna Beach Music Festival Shows Ambition Under Conrad Tao

The Laguna Beach Music Festival hasn’t had to skip a year. 2020’s concerts were in February — the tail end of live performances before the pandemic. The 2021 festival picks up this week — part of the “back to normal” classical music is experiencing this month. A bit is different...
California StateIdaho8.com

A monstrous-looking fish normally found thousands of feet deep in the ocean washed up on a California beach

An unusual fish with teeth as sharp as glass and a body shaped like a football washed ashore on a California beach last week. The black colored creature with it’s gaping mouth laid on the sand on the shore of Crystal Cove State Park’s Marine Protected Area in Laguna Beach last Friday. The park shared images of the fish on social media and identified it as being most likely the Pacific Football Fish.