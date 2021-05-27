Students Visit Public Art To Relax And Conclude Finals Week

Brown’s Park is located in downtown Laguna Beach between the Village shops and the beach. The park itself is very small as it only contains a walkway terrace above the beach. At the end of the walkway, there are fence rails which reads a poem made out of stained glass titled “Sight and Sound.” It offers visitors a scenic view anytime of the day, especially during sunrise and sunset. Throughout the coastline of the beach, trendy and Instagram-ready sculptures and murals are visibly seen everywhere, including the famous “Wyland Whaling Whale.” Brown’s Park is open to the public everyday. The Cliff Restaurant is situated next to the park, and makes for a great place to eat. The fresh sea breeze clears your mind as you overlook the picturesque Laguna Beach. Brown’s Park is a must-go place to refresh and calm your mental health after finals.