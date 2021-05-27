newsbreak-logo
Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato offering walk-in clinic

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith people transitioning in and out of work, MRCI is helping provide jobs for those who may not be able to get one on their own. Minnesota to give away prizes to people who get vaccinated. Updated: 8 hours ago. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state plans to offer...

www.keyc.com
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday. Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota reports 589 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths Monday

(FOX 9) - Nearly 62% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 53% are fully vaccinated, the latest date from the state health department shows. The Minnesota Department of Health reports that as of Monday, an estimated 4.9 million...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Annual inspections restart at nursing homes after 2020 pause

MANKATO — Recertification inspections are gradually restarting at nursing homes in south-central Minnesota after a pause in 2020 amid more focus on infection control. A CNHI investigation found about 58% of Minnesota nursing homes didn’t have their usual annual inspections in the 18 months leading up to March 2021. Instead, regulators prioritized infection control reviews in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — about 60% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths occurred in residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Minnesota Statethelandonline.com

City transit looks for post-pandemic revival

MANKATO — In April 2020, after the pandemic arrived in force in Minnesota and after Minnesota State University shut down its campus, ridership on Mankato Transit System buses totaled 5,795 for the entire month. Last month, some proof of the economic revival was in evidence on city buses. Ridership topped...
Minnesota StateWorthington Daily Globe

Minnesota reports just under 600 COVID-19 new infections, zero deaths

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 589. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Sibley County, MNThe Free Press

MDH reports 27 new cases of COVID in nine-county region

MANKATO — All area counties reported single-digit increases for new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The nine counties combined for a total of 27 newly reported cases, with eight in Le Sueur County, four in Blue Earth County, three each in Brown and Watonwan counties, two each in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties and one new case in Sibley County.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

City of Mankato’s Statement on Mask Policy

The City of Mankato’s mask mandate, which was overrode by the state’s mandate, expired September 2, 2020. Community members are encouraged to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:. Those community members who are fully vaccinated may resume activities done prior to the pandemic without wearing...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.