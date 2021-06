WWE dropped the first trailer for WWE 2K22 during WrestleMania 37 last month, confirming that the video game series would be returning after a heavily-criticized WWE 2K20 and a year-long hiatus. Details about the game are slowly being released, but it has yet to be confirmed who will grace the cover of this year's game. Since 2K Sports first started publishing the series in 2013 the cover stars have included The Rock, John Cena, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Roman Reigns/Becky Lynch. The @WWEonFox Twitter account recently polled fans to see who they want on the cover this year and Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks were "overwhelmingly" the top two picks.